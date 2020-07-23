1/1
Gene Schoffner
WAPAKONETA — Gene Lloyd Schoffner, 86, of Wapakoneta, was peacefully called home on Wed., July 22, 2020, at the Acres of Wapakoneta. He was born May 30, 1934, in Hardin Co., OH, the son of William & Goldie (McMillen) Schoffner, who preceded him in death, along with his brothers, Clarence and Donald.

Gene is survived by his wife, Ruth (Butler) Schoffner, and children, Jody (Leo) Zisman, Woodland Hills, CA; Russell (Becky) Schoffner, Wapakoneta, OH; Melinda (Randall) Clark, New Bremen, OH; Randy (Darla) Schoffner, Lima, OH; and Elaina Schoffner, Bluffton, OH. Gene will also be lovingly missed by his grandchildren, Oscar (Sandy) Zisman, Hannah Zisman, Sarah Schoffner, Leah (Shawn) Feldner, Amy (Randall) Webb, Evan Schoffner, Abby Schoffner, Ryan (Chris) Clark, Robert Clark, Carlee Schoffner, Teddy McPheron, Tyler Oakley, Trevor Oakley, Taylor O'Connell, & Johnny Oakley, 17 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

Gene was a 1952 graduate of Blume High School, Wapakoneta. He was deeply honored to served his country as a flight engineer in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska; Wichita Falls, Texas; and Dayton, OH. He was retired from the Schindler Elevator Corp., where he was a mechanical service professional.

Gene enjoyed flying and was proud to be a pilot. He had a passion for showing horses, farming, nature, riding motorcycles, listening to country music, being a 4H advisor, fishing, baking pies & cakes, coaching little league and spending time with his family. He had a wonderful sense of humor and will be terribly missed.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Sat., July 25, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor D. Lynn Fox officiating. Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W., Post #8445. The family will receive family and friends 4-8 p.m., Fri., and 11 a.m. until time of the service, Sat. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Due to current state health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
