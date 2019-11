WAPAKONETA — Genelle M. Berry, 91, died Nov. 13, 2019.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at First English Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta. Pastors Neil Brady and Steven Nelson will officiate.

Friends may call from noon until time of services Saturday at the church.

Arrangements are by Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta.