TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Geneva Hahn Jerwers, age 99, passed away peacefully on December 28th 2019 in Tarpon Springs FL. She was born May 1, 1920 in Myceane NY to the late George and Anna (Ihle) Hahn. She married Raymond Jerwers February 3, 1940, who preceded her in death on January 14, 2001. She and Ray retired to Florida from Lima in 1982. She is survived by children: James (Becky) Jerwers of Sacramento CA, Stephen (Sue) Jerwers of Aurora, IL, Marlene Manning Twigg (James) of Annapolis MD, Donna Tiefenthaler (Craig) of Redding CT, Deborah Painter Rhinock (Carl) of Lima OH, and Denise Wilks (Abraham) of Tarpon Springs FL. Survivors also include thirty grandchildren, and twenty nine great grandchildren. Geneva was preceded in death by five siblings: Marie Lynch, Katherine Graham, Helen McCrate, Anna Waggoner, and Paul Hahn; daughter, Joan Hawfield, and grandson, John Hawfield.