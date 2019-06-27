COLUMBUS GROVE — Genevieve "Jennie" Marciel Maag, age 85, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora, Ohio. She was born on June 1, 1934 in Ottoville, Ohio to Joseph and Regina (Kemper) Hoehn, they both preceded her in death.

She was married on April 25, 1953 to Daniel H. Maag, who preceded her in death on November 1, 2002.

Jennie is survived by two sons: Rick (Lisa) Maag of Columbus Grove and Roger (Darlene) Maag of Ottawa; three daughters: Cathy (Todd Brooks) Maag of Delphos, Dianne (Greg) Siefker of Ottawa, and Laurie (Perry) Gordon of Chandler, AZ; seventeen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; two brothers: Ralph Hoehn and Jerry (Shirley) Hoehn both of Delphos; five brothers in-law: Richard Wolke of Ottawa, Eugene Maag, Leroy (Karen) Maag, Urban Maag all of Columbus Grove and Dennis (Rita) Maag of Kalida; and three sisters in-law: Alberta Hoehn of North Olmstead, Viola Maag of Leipsic and Marcia (Jim) Kuhlman of Ottawa.

She was preceded in death by six brothers: Eugene Hoehn, Victor Hoehn, Orville Hoehn, Joseph Hoehn, Tom Hoehn, and Richard Hoehn; four sisters: Wilma (Frank) Sunderhaus, Mary (James) Mack, Mildred (Herbert) Weiging, and Norma Wolke; and one great grandchild: Kennedy Gayle Maag.

Jennie was the owner and operator of The Bomb Shelter, Glandorf, The Glandorf Inn, and The West End Tavern, Columbus Grove. She was a graduate of Ottoville High School. Jennie was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and Altar Rosary Society. She was a homemaker and loved gardening, canning, and crocheting. Jennie also enjoyed following local athletic events and was a fan of the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Bears.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove. Father David Ritchie will officiate with burial to follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4:00-8:00 pm on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to Donor's Choice.

