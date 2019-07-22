HUNTSVILLE — George E. Adams, 88, of Huntsville, OH died Sunday morning, July 21, 2019 at his home.

George was born on January 24, 1931 in Youngstown, OH, a son of the late George S. and Mary Kushner Adams. He was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Agnes and Frank Garancovsky.

On June 18, 1960, George married Kay C. Carter and she survives along with their children, George A. "Tony" and his wife, Sachiko, Patricia and her husband, Tom Hardesty, Doug and Jamie, and Steve and Andrea, six grandchildren, Kaytie, Christine (Andrew) Puchniarz, Jeremy, Jerad, Gianna, and Gabriella, a great granddaughter, Kaylenn, sisters/brothers-in-law, Carol Carter, Karen (Jim) Skeen, Nancy (John) Hoffman, Nick Carter, Kip (Lori) Carter, Tammy (Kelly) Blakely, and several nieces and nephews.

George was a graduate of Chaney High School in Youngstown. He received his bachelor's degree from Ohio Northern University, where he also played football and baseball. He then earned his Master of Education from Westminster College of PA. George was a veteran of the United States Army serving for two years. He retired in 1995 as principal of Delphos St. Johns High School after 25 years. He was an 18-year member of St. Johns Parish Foundation Inc board of trustees and a member of The Bishops Education Council, Diocese of Toledo. George was inducted into the Delphos St. Johns Hall of Fame class of 2008. He also serviced as Delphos City Safety Director. Prior to his career in Delphos, George taught and coached in Huntsville, North Lima, and Wapakoneta. George and Kay moved to Huntsville after retiring and became an active member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, where he served many years for St. Vincent de Paul. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus.

Reverend Shawn Landenwitch will conduct a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Mary of the Woods Church, 464 Madison Ave, Russells Point. Visitation will be Thursday, July 25th from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview with prayer beginning at 1:45pm. Visitation is also one hour prior to services on Friday at Church. Burial is in Harrod Cemetery with military honors provided by the Logan County Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial Contribution may be given in his name to Delphos St. John High School, St. Vincent de Paul, or Interim Hospice.

Condolences can be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview.