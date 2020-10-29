CONTINENTAL – George E. Troyer, 90, of Continental died 9:44 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima; Marilyn A. Troyer, 90, died 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at their residence in Continental.

George was born June 27, 1930 in Putnam County, to the late Dale and Gertrude (Redd) Troyer. He attended Ohio State University where he met his wife of 68 years, Marilyn (Briggs) Troyer. Marilyn was born June 14, 1930 in Columbus, and was the only child of the late Chester and Elizabeth (Bierly) Briggs. They were married on January 26, 1952.

They are survived by 4 children, Dewayne (Linda) Troyer of Continental, Karen (Bob) Hauck of Bryan, Stephen and Leslie Ann Troyer, both of Continental; 7 grandchildren, Brent, Brian and Bruce Troyer, Amanda, Philip and Graham Hauck and Megan Wildman; and 7 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are George's sister, Carol Jean Polhamus of Leipsic; brother, Jerry (Cindy) Troyer of Fallbrook, CA; a sister-in-law: Mary Troyer of Ashley, IN.

They are preceded in death by George's 2 brothers: Floyd and Norman Troyer; 2 sisters: Wilma Cowman and Janet Newdick and their great-grandson.

George was a lifelong farmer in the Continental area and a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Continental. He had been a director on the Farmers Elevator Board and was Putnam County Conservation Farmer of the Year. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Continental American Legion. George had been a Monroe Township Trustee and on the Putnam County Mental Health Board.

Marilyn retired from the Putnam County Health Department and had worked for many years for Dr. Charles Kidd. She also worked for area hospitals and other doctor's offices over the years. She was a Registered Nurse and a graduate of Mount Carmel School of Nursing, Columbus.

One of her many hobbies was working genealogy. She was a former member of the Continental Local School Board and the Continental Child Conservation League. She was a member of the Eastern Stars and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

A joint celebration of life for George and Marilyn will be held at a later date at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Continental with burial to follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church or the Continental United Methodist Church.