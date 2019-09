ST. MARYS — George D. Chiles Jr., 91, died at 6 a.m. Sept. 4, 2019, at his residence.

Services, with military honors, will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Grace Missionary Church, Celina. The Rev. Brett Sauder will officiate.

Friends may call from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home.