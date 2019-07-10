LIMA — George Everett Davis Sr.,70, passed away at 6:20 p.m. July 8, 2019 at his residence.

George was born July 17, 1948 in London, OH, to Emmett and Jane (Crabtree) Davis who preceded him in death. On September 8, 1970 he married Cecelia Rosser Davis, who survives.

George was a truck driver, working for Baumgartner Trucking and then Wannamacher Total Logistics for 14 years. He had also worked previously as a heavy equipment operator. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed yard work, fishing and playing with his grandkids. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father.

Survivors include his wife, Cecelia Davis of Lima, OH, his sons, Roy A. (Penny) Davis of Kenton, OH and George Davis Jr. of Lima, OH, his daughter, Lavon (Randy) Geiger of Pandora, OH, grandchildren Kyrsten Davis, Gaven, Garrett and Gaige Geiger, great-grandchildren Paizley, Elaina, Lyric, and Prezley Manns, sisters Louise (Jimmy) Sammons of Kenton, OH, Shirley (Junior) Tackett of London, OH and Jody Davis of London, OH and brothers Francis (Pam) Davis of London, OH, Charlie (Tina) Davis of London, OH and Robert (Sonya) Davis of London, OH.

He was preceded in death by infant sisters Nellie and Dellie Davis, brothers Roy and Forrest Davis and sisters Garnet Sammons and Barbara Sears.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Chiles-Laman Funeral Cremation Services - Shawnee Chapel. Rev. Dave Stanford will officiate the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. Military rites will be provided by the VFW Post #1275 and the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 1:00 p.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.