COLUMBUS GROVE — George C. Donaldson, 81, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home in Columbus Grove. He was born January 6, 1938 in Columbus Grove, to Owen R. and Laoma M. (Grismore) Donaldson. They both preceded him in death.

On May 10, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Madalyn "Butch" (Verhoff) Donaldson. Together they created a wonderful, loving life and marriage that would last 61 years.

George is survived by four children: Toby (Debra) Donaldson, Tracy (Leo) Cox, Tonda (Jeff Weaver) Donaldson, and Tiffany (Doug) Alt;

eight grandchildren, including Ashley (Jeff) Woolum, a granddaughter who he raised, Brooke (Mike) Young, Ryan (Emily) Donaldson, Ted Cox, Heather (Jason) Blanton, Tess Cox, Dakota Alt and Duece Alt; eight great grandchildren: Brea, Hunter, Jocelyn, Addison, Olivia, James, Jace, Nora and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by three brothers: Don, Jim and Jack Donaldson.

He graduated in 1957 from Columbus Grove High School. As a talented auto mechanic who understood rare diesel engines, George traveled interstate fixing those diesel tractors and trucks. He loved what he did and expected his kids to know how to maintain the car and listen to the engine (even all the girls).

He recently received a phone call from a man who remembered his work and knew that George could help him with his mechanical issues. After an hour in good conversation, the man was able to get his problem solved and George was still able to re-live those mechanic days that he performed so well. A special moment in his life that gave him so much joy.

In his travel, he fell in love with Holmes County, and the simple, grateful life of the Amish Country, to which they traveled to often. He was fortunate to get back one last time a few weeks before his passing. He appreciated driving in a car, taking in the scenery on those back roads he knew so well.

He found his worth and value by caring for his family and teaching them his strong work ethic, how to be independent and to hold their own. What he didn't know, "Go Ask Mom!", he knew his wife could help. He and Butch were like a well-oiled machine, working together, getting things done. They knew the importance of family and friends, and were always lending a helping hand.

He had a love for Christmas, "Santy" Clause and his cat, Squeeker. George was a die hard Browns fan, Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Cavaliers fan and biggest fan of his family's sport competition and band shows.

He was a member of the Catholic Church and his relationship with the Lord grew stronger as his life continued. George, a beloved husband, dad, papaw, great grandfather and friend, you will be missed dearly, especially in your cowboy hat and boots, a signature look that you wore so well.

Services will begin at 11:00 am, Monday, September 9, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Father John Stites will officiate with burial to follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery Columbus Grove.

Friends may call from 2:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Home Health and Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.