ST. MARYS — George Maier Gibson, 78, died Oct. 29, 2019, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.

Services will begin at 3 p.m. Friday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Marys. The Rev. Rhonda Hainer will officiate. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.