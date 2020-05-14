LIMA — George William "Bill" Hadding, 92, of Lima, passed away at 2:10 PM on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born on April 10, 1928 in Lima to George Elbert and Hazel Irene (Boroff) Hadding, who both preceded him in death. On July 2, 1949 he married Joy Boedecker, who survives in Lima. Bill was the owner/operator of William Hadding Home Builders, having started laying block at age 11. He graduated from Elida High School in 1947, where he played basketball and football and was a member of the undefeated, unscored and untied football team of 1946. Bill was a member of First Evangelical & Reformed Church and the Eagles Aerie 370. He loved attending the Elida boys and girls basketball games. Surviving in addition to his wife Joy Boedecker of Lima are his son Robert William (Pamela Dotson) Hadding of Lima; his daughter Judy Lee (John, Sr.) Groom of Lima; his grandchildren John Robert Groom of Oxford, Andrew (Lisa) Groom of Rossford, Julie Jackson of Lima, James William (Kelly) Hadding of Lima and Christopher George Hadding; his great-grandchildren Michela, John William, Brady, Justin, Kaylee, Analie, Eben, Shelby, Jacob, Chase and Mason; his brother James Orlo Hadding of Seymoure, IN; his sisters Esther "Maxine" Bigley of Toledo and Linda Louise Musto of Lima; his sisters-in-law Ruth Hoff and Pat Boedecker and Janice Hadding. He was preceded in death by his brothers Louis Calvin Hadding and Howard Leo (Deborah) Hadding; his sisters Joan Catherine (Earl) Steinbrenner, Mamie Lucille (Don) Murphy and Louella Irene (Clyde "Bud") Boedecker; his sister-in-law Betty Hadding; his brother-in-law Richard Musto; his grandson Clifton L. Hadding. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Graveside services for family and friends will be at 12:00 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
Published in The Lima News from May 14 to May 15, 2020.