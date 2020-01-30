George Harrison Jenkins Jr. (1948 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Harrison Jenkins Jr..
Service Information
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH
45805
(419)-225-5741
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
View Map
Wake
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LIMA — Mr. George Harrison Jenkins, Jr., age 71, passed from this life on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at approximately 10: 59 p.m. at Dayton Veterans Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

He was born on November 5, 1948 in Lima, Ohio to the union of George H. and Nancy Lela (Taylor) Jenkins, Sr., both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Jenkins formerly worked at Westinghouse, he was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of V.F.W. Local 1911.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory 2 daughters; Tyonna Moore (Russell Thornton) of Erie, PA. LaShana Seay-Arellano (Sergio) of Harbor City, California. 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A sister; Mildred Collier (Ben) of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by a son; Antonio Moore. A brother; John Jenkins. 3 sisters; Vera Collier, Margaret Franklin and Deborah French.

Home Going Services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Robert Toney, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. until time of services also at the Funeral Home.

Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Honors provided by V.F.W. 1275.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the JENKINS Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.