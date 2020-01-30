LIMA — Mr. George Harrison Jenkins, Jr., age 71, passed from this life on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at approximately 10: 59 p.m. at Dayton Veterans Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

He was born on November 5, 1948 in Lima, Ohio to the union of George H. and Nancy Lela (Taylor) Jenkins, Sr., both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Jenkins formerly worked at Westinghouse, he was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of V.F.W. Local 1911.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory 2 daughters; Tyonna Moore (Russell Thornton) of Erie, PA. LaShana Seay-Arellano (Sergio) of Harbor City, California. 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A sister; Mildred Collier (Ben) of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by a son; Antonio Moore. A brother; John Jenkins. 3 sisters; Vera Collier, Margaret Franklin and Deborah French.

Home Going Services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Robert Toney, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. until time of services also at the Funeral Home.

Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Honors provided by V.F.W. 1275.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

