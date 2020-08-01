George Krietmeyer

FT. JENNINGS — George J. Krietemeyer, 89 of Ft. Jennings, died 11:47 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's, Lima, OH. He was born November 18, 1930 in Ft. Jennings to the late Albert and Helen (Schuerman) Krietemeyer. On May 12, 1956, he married Mary Lou Brickner and she survives in Ft. Jennings.

Other survivors include four children: Steve (Rose) Krietemeyer of Ft. Jennings, Linda Krietemeyer of Huntington, IN, Becky Fase of Lafayette, CO and Larry (Stacey) Krietemeyer of Worthington; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister and brothers: Alice (Joe) Lammers of New Cleveland, Donald (Carol Ann) Krietemeyer of Ft. Jennings, Robert (Elaine) Krietemeyer of Carrollton, KY and Thomas (Rose) Krietemeyer of Ft. Jennings; a sister-in-law, Carolee Krietemeyer of Ft. Jennings; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Dennis Fase; two brothers: Richard and Paul.

George retired after 48 years as a co-owner of Krietemeyer Bros. Silos. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ft. Jennings where he was a former member of the church council and called Bingo at the church festival. George was a member of the International Silo Association and on the board of directors for the Ft. Jennings State Bank for 38 years, with the last 16 years as Chairman of the Board. He was a US Army Veteran, a member of the Ft. Jennings American Legion for 67 years and member of the Ottawa Eagles. He was a volunteer and blood donor with the Red Cross and enjoyed working in his shop creating wood and gourd items. George was an avid fisherman at Indian Lake, enjoyed going to the casino's from time to time, as well as taking his grandchildren on golf cart rides.

He was a jack of all trades, but not a cook. But he always blessed the cook!

Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ft. Jennings with Fr. Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by the Ft. Jennings American Legion. In keeping with the social distancing, visitation will be Monday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Twp. and one hour prior to the mass Tuesday at the church. Due to the restrictions of COVID 19 face masks are required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.

Memorial donations may be given to the St. Joseph Cemetery or Maintenance Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com