George McGuire

LIMA — George "Mick" P. McGuire, age 56, passed away September 2, 2020, at 11:15 am, at his residence. Mick was born February 4, 1964, in Middletown Springs, VT, to Michael J. McGuire of Bennington, VT and Harriet (John) Gallaway of Sabastian, FL.

Mick had worked as a superintendent and project manager with The Tower Group which built hotels all over the country. He loved to ride his motorcycle, go boating, traveling, hunting and fishing. Mick also volunteered with the Lima Rescue Mission. He had a heart for the poor and the down and out.

In addition to his parents, Mick is survived by his children: Aaron (Stephanie) McGuire of Roundhead, OH, Brian (Christa) McGuire of Wapakoneta, OH, Kyle (Heather) Gerhart of Farwell, MI and Rachel McGuire of Lima, OH, 14 grandchildren, 3 sisters: Michele (Tony) Van Ness of Arlington, VT, Mary (Robert) Bourn of Lebanon, PA and Kathy (James) Melton of Lima, OH and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Living Hope Church at 2701 Allentown Rd. in Lima. Officiating the service will be Pastor John Gallaway. Scattering of cremated remains will be a later date back in his hometown of Middletown Springs, VT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Rescue Mission or Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen. The family has entrusted the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL in assisting with funeral arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.