George Schroeder
GLANDORF — George H. Schroeder, 85 of Glandorf, died at 1:55 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born June 27, 1935 in Putnam County to the late Hugo J. and Maglena (Buss) Schroeder. On September 17, 1960 he married Marciel L. Recker, she survives in Glandorf.

George is also survived by his children: Karen (James) Geres of Portland, OR, Karl (Audra) Schroeder of Ft. Worth, TX., Kenneth Schroeder, and Keith Schroeder, both of Glandorf; three grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Ansley and Scarlett Schroeder; his siblings: Angela Maag of Ottawa, Elizabeth Schroeder of Orlando, FL., Alex (Nancy) Schroeder of Findlay, Elenor (Kenneth) Unterbrink of Chelsa, MI., Father Steve Schroeder of Ottawa, JoAnna Rieman of Ottawa, Ted (Judy) Schroeder of Columbus Grove, Rita (Stan) Kuhlman of New Cleveland, and Frank (Dorothy) Schroeder of Kalida.

He is preceded in death by a sister: Verena Schmitz; and a brother: John Schroeder.

George retired from Philips, and he was also a farmer. He was a member of the Kalida Fish and Game, Kalida Knights of Columbus along with the American Legion of Ottawa. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf. George was a member of the Republican Party and was an election poll worker. He was also the Past President of Farm Bureau. George and Marciel loved to travel, especially by train.

Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Fr. Steve Schroeder officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by the Ottawa American Legion, VFW and Amvets. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the church on Tuesday. Due to regulations regarding COVID 19, masks are required at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to Farm Rescue.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
