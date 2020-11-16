WAPAKONETA — George H. Seffernick, 80, of Wapakoneta passed away at 10:56 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 from complications of COVID-19 at Mercy Health-St Rita's Medical Center, Lima surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 4, 1940 in Ottawa to the late Herman P. Seffernick and Catherine Seffernick (Dahling). He graduated from Ft. Jennings High School in 1958 and from the University of Dayton in January 1963 with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He was employed by Westinghouse Electric Aerospace Corporation for 30 years. He moved to Rockford, Illinois in 1993 and was employed by Sundstrand Corporation. In 1999, he relocated to Spring Grove, IL and was employed by United Technologies Corporation. He retired in June 2005 and moved to Wapakoneta. After retirement he continued to work as a consultant for Parker in Kalamazoo, Michigan. During his career he had many noteworthy accomplishments and had numerous patents in the aerospace industry. He spent the majority of his career working in the defense industry.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Phyllis (Klaus) Seffernick, and their three children -Janet (Robert) Louth of Spencerville, OH, Dr. Cynthia Seffernick (Andrew Gladwell) of Fishers, lN, and David (Linda) Seffernick of Wapakoneta, OH. He was blessed with six grandchildren - Ryan Louth, Amanda Todd, Dagny Gladwell, Carson Gladwell, Michael Seffernick and Kaitlin Seffernick, as well as 5 great grandchildren.

He enjoyed working with his hands, woodworking, making wooden toys for his grandchildren, gardening and laughing and joking with his family. He immensely enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Brain Foundation or the Dementia Society of America in care of the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, 728 E.Fourth St., Spencerville, Ohio 45887.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, Spencerville, OH. Visitation is from 4-8pm Tuesday, November 17 and a funeral mass, with Father Kent Kaufman officiating, will be Wednesday November 18 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 2175 W. Elm Street, Lima, OH at ll a.m. followed by graveside services at St. John the Baptist Landeck, 14755 Landeck Road, Delphos, OH.

A parish wake service will conducted at 8 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

Covid-19 restrictions of face covering and social distancing must be observed in consideration of others.

