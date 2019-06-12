George Smith

Obituary
LIMA — George H. Smith age 73, of Lima passed away Monday June 10, 2019 at 9:06 a.m. at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He and his wife Ella had been together for 55 years and had 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren with family in Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Michigan.

George enjoyed being with family, spending time outdoors and attending services at Cornerstone Church. He was a former member of Deliverance Tabernacle where he had been a deacon and bookkeeper for several years.

The family will receive friends noon to 2:00 Saturday June 15 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral service will follow at 2. Memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to help with services.
Published in The Lima News from June 12 to June 13, 2019
