LIMA — George H. Smith age 73, of Lima passed away Monday June 10, 2019 at 9:06 a.m. at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He and his wife Ella had been together for 55 years and had 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren with family in Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Michigan.

George enjoyed being with family, spending time outdoors and attending services at Cornerstone Church. He was a former member of Deliverance Tabernacle where he had been a deacon and bookkeeper for several years.

The family will receive friends noon to 2:00 Saturday June 15 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral service will follow at 2. Memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to help with services.