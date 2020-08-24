OTTAWA — George "Bill" William Radabaugh, 84, of Ottawa, Ohio passed away peacefully Sunday August 23, 2020. He was born September 13, 1935 in Greenville, Ohio to the late John and Sara (Miller) Radabaugh.

Bill graduated in 1954 from Columbus Grove High School. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Following his time in the service Bill became a police officer in Ottawa for 9 years, and retired after dedicating 37 years as a supervisor for Phillips Manufacturing. Bill's world revolved around his family, whether it was a school event, a game, or a family gathering, he was always there for his family and made sure to tell everyone how proud he was of them. He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians and Browns, tending to his garden, tinkering in his shed, sitting on the front porch, feeding the birds, and telling tall tales.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Eva Jane (Salisbury) Radabaugh. They were married October 27, 1962. Also surviving are daughters Pamela (Dennis) Maas, Lori (Robert) Erhart, and Vicki (Jason) Nienberg; grandchildren Jamie (Raymond) Rondini, Mindy (David) Rischar, Lindsay Maas, Ryan Maas, Travis (Kyle) Nienberg, and Kody Gerding; great-grandchildren Clark, Willow, Elliott, and Cooper; brother John (Kathy) Radabaugh, and a host of other friends, family, and loved ones.

Upon Bill's wishes there will be no service and a private celebration of life held at a later date. LOVE FUNERAL HOME will be handling the cremation arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice in Bill's name.