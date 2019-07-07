SPENCERVILLE — Georgia Jean Fox, 83, of Spencerville, died 7:10 p.m., Thurs. July 4, 2019, at her home. She was born May 6, 1936, in Spencerville, the daughter of Elmer & Dorothy (Riebesell) Fast. She was preceded in death by her father, and mother & step-father, Ralph & Dorothy Scherer.

Survivors include, a brother-in-law, Kenneth Huff, Spencerville, 3 nieces, Sandy Smith, Spencerville, Paula (David) Kill, Cridersville, and Patricia Wilgus, Spencerville, several great nieces & great nephews, great great nieces & great great nephews.

She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Francis D. Adams, and Judith J. Huff.

Jean worked 38 years as a secretary and customer service representative at M.P.H. Insurance Agency, Spencerville. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Spencerville and its church choir. Jean was a former member of the O.E.S., Spencerville Chapter #130, and the Sweet Adelines. She enjoyed singing, camping, sewing, crocheting, and cross stitch.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Fri. July 12, 2019, at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, Spencerville with Pastor Josh Andrews officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until time of the service, Fri. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Trinity United Methodist Church.