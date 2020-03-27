Gerald Allen Slane

OHIO CITY — Gerald Allen Slane, 83, of Ohio City, Ohio, passed away early Friday morning, March 27, 2020, at Vancrest Nursing Home in Van Wert, Ohio.

Because of national health concerns, outlined by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, limiting attendance at funeral homes to immediate family only, the family has decided not to hold services for Gerald, but will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Details will appear on our website when a time for the Celebration of Life have been determined. Burial for Gerald will take place at St. Paul United Church of Christ Cemetery, Rockford. Please reach out to Gerald's family, or to us, and share your sympathies. As always, you may express your condolences at ketchamripley.com. Services have been entrusted to Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, Ohio.
Published in The Lima News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
