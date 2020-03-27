OHIO CITY — Gerald Allen Slane, 83, of Ohio City, Ohio, passed away early Friday morning, March 27, 2020, at Vancrest Nursing Home in Van Wert, Ohio.

Because of national health concerns, outlined by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, limiting attendance at funeral homes to immediate family only, the family has decided not to hold services for Gerald, but will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Details will appear on our website when a time for the Celebration of Life have been determined. Burial for Gerald will take place at St. Paul United Church of Christ Cemetery, Rockford.