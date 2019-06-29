SPENCERVILLE — Gerald D. Coil, 82, of Spencerville, passed away peacefully at his residence at 4:43 PM Friday, June 28, 2019 with his family at his side following an extended illness.

He was born October 13, 1936 in Allen County, a son of the late Willis J. and Thelma M. Haver Coil.

On June 13, 1964 he married Barbara A. Lauth, who survives, along with four children; Dennis Coil of St. Marys; Peggy (Cory) McMichael of Spencerville; Brenda (Dave) Voorhees of Delphos and Ginny (Bob) Work of Spencerville; eight grandchildren; Amber (Mike George) Coil of Spencerville; Clystia (Jacob Carpenter) Coil of St. Marys; Trevor and Ava McMichael; Skyler and Tanner Voorhees of Delphos and Tiffany and Nathan Work of Spencerville and two great grandchildren.Gerald was preceded in death by a great grandchild and two brothers, Glenn and infant Max Coil.

He was a 1955 graduate of Spencerville High School and later the Rupert School of Autioneering in Decatur, IN. He served in the U.S. Army and worked at the former Converse Elevator for several years, and then worked as a salesman for the Superior Candy Company in Lima. He was also an auctioneer for Myers Auction Service and had worked for the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home.

Along with his wife Barbara, they were Charter Members of the volunteer Spencerville Ambulance Service, organized in 1974, and were telephone dispatch for many years at their home for both the Police and Ambulance services of Spencerville. He also received the Honorary Chapter Degree from the Spencerville FFA.

