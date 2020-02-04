LIMA — Gerald "Jerry" Robert Crates, 89, died peacefully and transitioned into his new life in Christ, February 3, 2020, at the Meadows of Delphos in Delphos, Ohio.

He was born December 6, 1930, in Ada, Ohio, to Ralph Crates and Agnes Marie Buess Crates, who preceded him in death, as well as one brother, James Crates, who also is deceased. On September 9, 1951, he married Florence Marie Miller Crates, who passed away on September 18, 2007.

Mr. Crates worked as a lineman climbing telephone poles and subsequently a supervisor at United Telephone Company for 37 years. He helped start the union for that company which provided health and retirement benefits for many employees that did not have them before that time. He always remembered the struggle for that achievement in the dialogue with the ownership as they stated they had those plans in place, but his side said it needed to be in writing.

Jerry belonged to St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elida, sang in its choir and loved to attend monthly Senior Luncheons. He served many years as a volunteer for Bingo at Baton Rouge Medical and Rehab Center. He regularly attended the United Telephone Company's Pioneer meetings. He was a member of Acadia Lodge #306, F&AM where he served as past master, as well as participating in the Commandery. He was also a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite member-Valley of Dayton.

His presence was most often seen at the Allentown Kewpee for lunch and at Bob Evan's on Cable Rd. for dinner. He socialized there, paid for other meals on numerous occasions and received blessings and kindnesses from many in the same manner. He knew every table number and enjoyed quizzing new employees about that. In these and other places, he was also known as "Uncle Jerry" and as the "Candy Man" as he carried a heavy bag filled with Dum Dum suckers, peppermints and Smarties and loved to pass them out to all he met. In his younger days he passed out soldered "Dime and Pins" which he relished telling waiters, waitresses and others that he gave out "diamond pins" to all who were nice to him. He was also known for his many jokes, particularly those with an ornery spin.

Survivors include a daughter, Judith (Donald) Chaffins; two sons, David (Carol) Crates and Michael (Kim) Crates, eight grandchildren, Jill (Glenn) First, Lori (Josh) Motzer, Kristopher (Nakoa) Crates, Todd (Jenny) Chaffins, Adam (Ginger) Crates, David (Stephanie) Crates, Andrea (Joe) Correll and Amanda (Travis) Cummans; twenty-three great-grandchildren: Jordan, Korbin, Jessica, and Landon Crates, Ellie and Ava First, Cody and Taylor Crates, Kinadie Lacock and Keerstin Collins, Evan, Emma, and Ella Motzer, Addy and Lucy Chaffins, Nathan Hunter, Audrey and Sawyer Cummans, Brody and Ada Correll and Adelynn and Aria Crates.

He has one surviving sister, Suzie (David) Sutherland, and two sisters-in-law, Catherine Case and Sally Roof.

Friends may call from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Masonic service will be conducted at 7p.m.

Celebration of Life services will begin at 11:00 am on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elida, Ohio, with a one hour visitation prior to service. Pastor Paul Scannell will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 103 N. Main St., Elida, Ohio or Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield, 2655 W. National Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45504.

