ADA —Gerald A. "Jerry" Dearth, 84, died Dec. 4, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Private family services will be held but will be live-streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral Home's Facebook page beginning 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home in Ada.