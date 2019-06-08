HOLGATE — Gerald "Jerry" P. Franz, 82, of Holgate, Ohio died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Henry County Hospital. He was born November 20, 1936 in Napoleon, Ohio to the late Donald P. and Isabel (Clemens) Franz. On April 28, 1962 he married Rita (Warnimont) Franz at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City, Ohio and she preceded him in death on November 8, 2017.

Jerry was a lifelong farmer and after retirement, he enjoyed beekeeping and was a member of Northwest Ohio Beekeepers Association.

He was a member and ditch maintenance supervisor for the Henry County Soil and Water Conservation, member of Leipsic Fishing and Hunting Association, former Vice President and life member of Ohio Farmer's Union, and member of the Henry County Farm Bureau.

He was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Holgate and its church council. He was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Holgate council 4790 and member of Ottawa council 1757.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1958-1964 and was a member of the Napoleon American Legion.

He is survived by his children, Suzanne (Alan) Wischmeyer, Ottawa, Michael (Penny) Franz, Napoleon, Nicholas Franz, Napoleon, Anne (John) Taylor, Napoleon, and Renee Patterson (Douglas), Defiance; grandchildren, Logan Franz, Alexa Franz, Andrew Taylor (Morgan), Joseph Taylor, Lindsay Patterson, and Hope Wischmeyer; sisters, Dolores Firman, Ayersville, Joan Paxton of Holgate, and Patricia Pahl of Defiance.

Funeral Mass for Gerald will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 13th, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Holgate, Ohio. Interment will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, Napoleon American Legion, or Henry County Hospital Foundation.

