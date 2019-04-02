Obituary
Gerald Friesner

OAKWOOD — Gerald "Fly" Friesner, 73, of Oakwood, OH , passed away Sunday, March 31st, 2019 at St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo after a brief illness.

He was born in Middlepoint, OH on July 21, 1945, to the late Dwight Friesner and Datha (Fox) Stanz.

He was a 1964 graduate of Elida High School, an Army veteran and a member of the First Church of God. He married Mary (Cline) Friesner on December 13, 1991 and she survives. He worked at GM Central Foundry/Powertrain for 36 years, from 1968 - 2004 in the melting and aluminum departments. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing chess, working puzzles, visiting casinos, being a grandfather and his special bond with great granddaughter Aleesia.

He will be missed by his wife Mary, daughters: Patricia Charleston of Oakwood, Priscilla Duslak and Pansy (Jeremy) York of Defiance, sons: Mark Friesner of Defiance, Matt Friesner of Florida, and Danny (Heather) Fairchild Jr. of Paulding, brothers: Tom (Sharon) Friesner of Lima and twin brother Harold (Carol) Friesner of Lima.

He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by brothers: Bob and Bill Friesner, granddaughter Kirsten Urbina, his parents and stepfather Ralph Stanz.

Services at Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home 1753 S. Clinton St. Defiance, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 5th, with Pastor Larry Kennedy officiating.

Visitation is Thursday 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. at Lawson-Roessner.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Sherman Cemetery.

Suggested donations are to the First Church of God. Condolences may be shared at www.lawsonroessner.com
Published in The Lima News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
