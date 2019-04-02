OAKWOOD — Gerald "Fly" Friesner, 73, of Oakwood, OH , passed away Sunday, March 31st, 2019 at St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo after a brief illness.

He was born in Middlepoint, OH on July 21, 1945, to the late Dwight Friesner and Datha (Fox) Stanz.

He was a 1964 graduate of Elida High School, an Army veteran and a member of the First Church of God. He married Mary (Cline) Friesner on December 13, 1991 and she survives. He worked at GM Central Foundry/Powertrain for 36 years, from 1968 - 2004 in the melting and aluminum departments. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing chess, working puzzles, visiting casinos, being a grandfather and his special bond with great granddaughter Aleesia.

He will be missed by his wife Mary, daughters: Patricia Charleston of Oakwood, Priscilla Duslak and Pansy (Jeremy) York of Defiance, sons: Mark Friesner of Defiance, Matt Friesner of Florida, and Danny (Heather) Fairchild Jr. of Paulding, brothers: Tom (Sharon) Friesner of Lima and twin brother Harold (Carol) Friesner of Lima.

He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by brothers: Bob and Bill Friesner, granddaughter Kirsten Urbina, his parents and stepfather Ralph Stanz.

Services at Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home 1753 S. Clinton St. Defiance, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 5th, with Pastor Larry Kennedy officiating.

Visitation is Thursday 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. at Lawson-Roessner.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Sherman Cemetery.

Suggested donations are to the First Church of God. Condolences may be shared at www.lawsonroessner.com