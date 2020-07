CELINA — Gerald A. Hoyng, 88, died June 29, 2020,at Mercer County Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Celina. Father Tim McFarland will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. today and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.