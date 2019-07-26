LIMA — Gerald B. 'Gary' Lawrence age 70, of Lima passed away 11:20 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Lima Memorial. He was born Sept. 21, 1948 in Kenton to the late Richard Charles and Emma Kathryn McCreary Lawrence.

Butch served in the U. S. Army. He had worked for Westinghouse, Sunstrand and retired from Honda and Buckshot enjoyed bowling, riding motorcycles and watching NASCAR.Buckshot was also a member of the Wapak VFW Post and AM Vets.

Survivors include 4 daughters: Tammy (Ron) Crouse of Ada, Gina Shively of Lima, Amanda (C.J.) Kennedy of Harrod and Tara Lawrence of Lima; 7 grandchildren: Jacob Ansley, Blake Ansley, Jordan Kennedy, Caitlin Shively, Annabell Plaugher, Donovan Kennedy and Brady Shively; 2 sisters:Becky (Earnie) England of Ada and Betty (James) Williams of Huber Heights.

He was preceded in death by a son-in-law Jon Shively, and siblings: Jack Curl, Richard 'Buster" Lawrence, Leah Rae Curl and Donna Lawrence.

The family will receive friends 2 - 8 p.m. Monday, July 29th at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be Tuesday, the 30th at the funeral home with Minister David Holbrook officiating and burial will follow at Preston Cemetery, Alger, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Jonathon Shively Memorial Scholarship Fund and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com