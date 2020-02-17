OTTAWA — Gerald "Jerry" E. Leatherman, 85 of Ottawa died 1:35 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Center, Findlay. He was born May 3, 1934 in Lima to the late Harry and Josephine (Kottenbrock) Leatherman. He was previously married to Maxine Leatherman who preceded him in death.

He is survived by four children, Gary (Dianne) Leatherman of Ottawa, Jolene (Roger) Mintey of Van Buren, Jeannine Deters of Findlay, and Todd (Kimberly) Leatherman of Ottawa; twelve grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Janelle Leatherman and a great-grandson, Garrett Margraf.

Jerry was a retired general laborer for the Ottawa Street Department and had formerly worked for the B&O Railroad and the Ottawa Stone Quarry. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, was a former member of the Ottawa Fire Department, Ottawa Eagles, and the Leipsic Fishing and Hunting Association. Jerry was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians, and Cleveland Browns. He was a huge fan of Ottawa Glandorf Titans and American Legion baseball. He was thrilled to see Bob Feller throw his opening day no hitter. Jerry enjoyed his visits from his grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great grandkids.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Glandorf. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where there will be a scripture service at 7:45 p.m. Memorials may be made to Ottawa Glandorf Little League Baseball Association.

