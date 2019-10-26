KALIDA — Gerald J. "Jerry" McLaughlin, 84, of Kalida, died 10:15 a.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Shawnee Manor. He was born March 26, 1935 in Detroit, MI to the late John and Gertrude (Benando) McLaughlin. On July 17, 1984 he married Tena Harding and she survives in Kalida.

Other survivors include three children: Lori Ann (Charlie Branam) Salliotte of Madeira Beach, FL, Dan (Tammy Martin) McLaughlin of Redington Beach, FL, and Amanda (John) Heckman of Columbus Grove; seven grandchildren: Loni (Darrin) Winkler, Lindsay (Shea) Bracken, Derek (Heather) Salliotte, Dustin (Shannon Hill) Salliotte, Austin McLaughlin, Donovan Heckman and Jaret Heckman; and five great-grandchildren: Kinsley and Brynn Winkler, Makenna Bracken, Ricky and Grace Salliotte.

Jerry retired from Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, MI as an engineer. He graduated from Henry Ford Community College in Detroit. He was an avid golfer and a member of Moose Landing Country Club in Kalida and New Creation Lutheran Church, Ottawa. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing and volunteered as a coach for youth baseball and football. He was his children and grandchildren's biggest fan.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at New Creation Lutheran Church, Ottawa with Pastor Ken Pollitz officiating. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa and one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or to New Creations Lutheran Church.

