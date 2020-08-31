Gerald Romes

MIDDLE POINT — Gerald "Gary" Romes, 61, of Middle Point, passed away on August 31, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born February 17, 1959 in Defiance, OH to Marietta Ricker Romes but grew up in Ottawa, OH. He attended Saints Peter and Paul School. Gary moved to Oklahoma where he worked construction for Beasly Construction, years later returned home and was employed by Colonial Sandblasting in Columbus Grove, and spent the last 24 years as a supervisor/machinist at Robert's Mfg, Co. Inc., near Oakwood. He enjoyed being a machinist and creating things.

He married Lori (Sanders) Romes on June 18, 1994 in St. Paul United Methodist Church; they were later married into the Catholic Church by Father Randy Giesige on December 16, 2006. His wife survives in Middle Point. Gary is survived by his sons, Rob (Risa) Romes of Ft. Wayne, Steven D. Bear of Ohio City, Erik Romes of Delphos, and Michael Romes of Middle Point. He is survived by a granddaughter, Sienna Romes, a step-granddaughter, Celesta, and a step-great grandson, Raiden. His siblings include: Roger (Deb) Romes of Kalida, Dennis (Darlene) Romes of Ottawa, Bill (Jan) Romes of Ft. Jennings and Cynthia (Jeff) Bowers of Continental. Gary, also, leaves behind his beloved dog, Charlie. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ed Romes, and two great-nephews, Blake and Blaine Romes.

Gary had a passion for cooking and the outdoors, camping, kayaking and gardening. He had a kind heart, always helping others, and his sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at St. John the Evangelical Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice or Donor's Choice.

