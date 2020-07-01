GLANDORF — Gerald "Jerry" Schmitz, 85, of Glandorf died 7:46 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at The Meadows of Kalida. He was born January 15, 1935 in Glandorf to the late William and Dorothy (Recker) Schmitz.

Jerry is survived by a sister: Anita Doepker Swary of Ottawa; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Patricia Schmitz of Glandorf, Rita Schmitz of Ottawa, Clarine Schmitz of Lime Springs, IA, Joanne Schmitz of Glandorf, and Frank (Joanne) Kuhlman of Leipsic; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by five brothers: Raymond, Alvin (Gertrude), Daniel, William Jr. and Kenneth Schmitz; two sisters: Edna (Albert) Gerschutz and Shirley Kuhlman; and a brother-in-law: William Doepker.

Jerry was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf and its Holy Name Society. He was a retired farmer and he enjoyed riding his bike and visiting with all the neighbors.

A funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Father Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com