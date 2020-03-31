OTTAWA — Gary Schuller, 77, of Ottawa died Monday, March 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 8, 1942 in Ottawa to the late Herman and Bernetta (Homier) Schuller.

He is survived by two children, Brian J. Schuller of Ottawa and Bonnie (Stephen) Houk of Lewis Center, OH and four granddaughters. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Paul, Ronald (Peggy), Frank (Mary), and Harold (Gela) Schuller and three sisters, Geraldine (Robert) Hines, Rita (Roy) Adams, and Ruth (Richard) Ellerbrock.

Gary was a retired Director of Maintenance and had previously been a Putnam County Deputy Sheriff. He served in the Ohio National Guard and was a former member of Leipsic Rod and Gun Club. He was past president and organizer of Putnam County Peace Officers Association.

Gerald will have a private burial in Harman Cemetery, Gilboa. Memorials may be made to or to The .

