SPENCERVILLE — Gerald E. Thompson, 94, of rural Spencerville, passed away at 6:47 PM Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Bowling Green Manor with his family at his side.

He was born March 12, 1925 near Spencerville, a son of the late Tollie and Dorothy Gaberdiel Thompson. He married Frances Aileen Protsman, who died January 26, 1997.

Surviving are his son Gary E. (Peggy) Thompson of Bowling Green; five grandchildren; Scott Siedel of Spencerville and Kris Siedel of Cincinnati; David (Kati) Thompson, Jason (Britanie) Thompson and Crystal (Tim) Simpkins, all of Bowling Green; nine great grandchildren; Londyn, Kaydence, Lola, Carter, Talin and Caden Thompson and Cody, Trent, and Autumn Thompson.

Preceding him in death are his daughter; Janet Sue "Jan" (Alan W.) Siedel and his siblings; Wanda Lies, John Thompson, infant Charles Thompson and Violet Thompson.

Gerald served in the U.S. Army during WW II and was a self employed general contractor in the Spencerville area for many years.

He was a long time member of the Monticello United Brethren in Christ Church, the WCTU with his wife, the Bowersock Bros. VFW Post 6772 and Harry J. Reynolds American Legion Post 191, both of Spencerville. He served on the Van Wert County Fair Board for some 26 years and was a 4-H Advisor many years for the Jennings Wonder Workers and the Jennings Hotrods and enjoyed gardening.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. Following the service, Military rites will be conducted by the Army Honor Guard and the Spencerville Veterans at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the New Salem Cemetery, South of Monticello.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 PM Tuesday and after 9:30 AM Wednesday, with services at 10:30 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.

