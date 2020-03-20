OTTAWA – Gerald J. "Jerry" Warnecke, 66 of Ottawa died 5:02 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Putnam County Ambulatory Care Center, Glandorf. He was born August 18, 1953 in Lima to the late Lambert & Teresa (Schmenk) Warnecke. On June 23, 1972 he married Anne Ahman who survives in Ottawa.

Also surviving are 3 children: Amy (Brian) Heebsh of Glandorf, Michael (Kate) Warnecke of Menomonee Falls, WI, and Sara (Ben) Meyer of Ottawa; 3 brothers: Eugene (Rose) Warnecke of Glandorf, Robert (Karen) Warnecke of Ottawa and David (Mary) Warnecke of Ottawa; one sister: Rose Ann (Edward) Gerschutz of Miller City, and 6 grandchildren: Alex, Eric and Lauren Heebsh, Elle, Quinn and Landon Warnecke, and 1 grandchild on the way. He was preceded in death by his sister: Mary Jane Warnecke.

Jerry had worked for Tower Automotive and Scott Wagner Plumbing & Heating. He was a member of St John Catholic Church, Glandorf, and the Ottawa Eagles. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren and hanging out with his "Jerry's garage gang" buddies.

Per Jerry's wishes there will be no public visitation or funeral services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Ottawa.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.