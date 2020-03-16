LIMA — Geraldine Faye Coolahan, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 15, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late James Michael Coolahan married for 52 years, the loving mother of Staci (Gregory) Coolahan Moran of Mentor, Ohio, and Steven Michael (Barbara) Coolahan of Bradenton, FL, the cherished grandmother of Victoria "Tori" and Chase Coolahan Moran and Jackson Drew Coolahan. She is also survived by her niece and husband Vickye and Tom Lewis of Zanesville, Ohio, and great nephew and niece Adam and Leigh Ann Lewis-Bortiz of Canton and Cincinnati, Ohio.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Iona Loretta Minton.

Gerri was a caring wife and mother, a fabulous cook who loved to entertain, and a stunning model for Gregg's Department Store and frequent guest on the Easter Straker TV show. A regular and founding member of Westside Swim and Raquet Club and a regular at Lost Creek Country Club. Gerri was an avid reader who strongly supported both the Lima and Mentor Public Libraries. Gerri was a strong, independent, classy lady who loved God, her family and friends, fashion and literature.

A graveside service will be held Saturday March 28, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lima, Ohio., open to family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Dinner will take place this summer in Lima, family and friends will be later notified.

Please consider a dedicated donation to the Lima Public Library at limalibrary.com.

