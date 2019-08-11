LIMA — Geraldine "Gerry" Neely passed away after a short illness on August 9, just one day shy of her 99th birthday.

Gerry was born in Lima, Ohio, one of three daughters to Gale and Ruth Knipp, where she was a lifelong resident. She attended Lima Central High School and Northwestern Business College. In 1945 she married Scott Neely and they were married for 70 years until Scott's death.

Gerry was active in the Lima Community throughout her life serving on various boards. She requested we do not list her many contributions because she thought it would be "boring" for people to have to read.

Gerry enjoyed many things throughout her life. She loved to travel and see new things. She had a lake house in Michigan that continues to serve as a gathering place for the widespread family and friends for over 50 years. Gerry was a golfer, gardener, knitter, card player and a great hostess for many parties throughout the years.

Gerry's great memory and "can do" spirit until her final days served as an inspiration to many who knew her.

Gerry was predeceased by her husband Scott, sisters, Marilyn Vucovich and Jean Blubaugh. She is survived by three daughters, Pamela Neely Tomkins (George) of Yuma, AZ, Beverly Altenburg (Sherm) of Cape Elizabeth, ME, Sharon McReynolds (John) of McKinney, TX, and a granddaughter, Maureen Vaughn (Aaron), also of McKinney, TX.

The family would like to thank all of those at the Primrose Retirement Community who provided a home environment for our mother for the past eight years thus allowing her to stay in Lima.

Please do not send flowers. If you would like, the family requests that you make a donation to the .

There will be a family burial and service.

