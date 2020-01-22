CRIDERSVILLE — Geraldine W. Sproul, of Cridersville, passed Wednesday, January 22, 2020in Wapakoneta. She was born October 28, 1917 at home, in Cridersville to the late Edward and Blanche Williams Thompson. On March 31, 1939 she married Harold Eugene Sproul, who preceded her in death on October 7, 1993.

Mrs. Sproul was a homemaker and attended Cridersville Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by a son - James L. Sproul of Cridersville; 2 daughters - Mary A. (Richard) Schindler of Lima; Sharon L. (Allan) Roznowski of Wapakoneta; 6 grandchildren - James L. Sproul, Jr; Kathy Prater; Amy (Mark) Freeman; Steven Sproul Jeffry (Kristen) Schindler; Lynnette Spratt; 8 great grandchildren - Abby & Emily Freeman; Brady Prater; Kayla (Josh) Cisco, Kyley (Scott) Jordan; Joseph Spratt; Austin & Morgan Schindler; 5 great grandchildren - Ryan & Griffin Jordan, Quinn & Ava Cisco and Andi Prater and 2 nieces: Charlene Butterfield and Joan Gossard.

She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law - Beth Sproul; a sister - Lola (Fred) Beery.

Funeral services will begin 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Jonathon Spyker will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cridersville Church of the Nazarene.

