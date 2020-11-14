LIMA — Gerod M. Woods, 34, passed away at 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at St. Rita's

Medical Center.

Gerod was born on March 6, 1986, in Lima, Ohio, to Diana E. (Britt) Woods who survives in Lima and the late Raymond Woods.

Gerod was a 2005 graduate of Elida High School and Apollo. He loved going to the Limaland Motorsports Park and he loved NASCAR. He really enjoyed scrapping and also country and rock & roll music. He was the type of person

who would help anyone and was just a "gentle giant".

He is survived by his mother; brother, Shawn (Edith) Woods of Sidney, OH; brother, James (Danielle) Woods of Lemon Grove, CA; several aunts and uncles; nieces: Natalie, Yvette and Elyssa Holmes; nephews: Brandon, Curtis

and Gary. He was preceded in death by his father.

The family will receive friends from 4 - 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. Rev. Bryan Bucher will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.