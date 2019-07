LEIPSIC — Gertrude R. Schroeder, 91, died at 1:15 p.m. July 29, 2019, at The Meadows of Leipsic.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic. Ft. William Pifher will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.