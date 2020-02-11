LIMA — Gertrude Waddles, 100, died at 7:25 AM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Springview Manor Nursing Home in Lima, Ohio.

Gertrude was born on September 27, 1919, in Larkslane, KY, to the late Kendell Ramey and Allie (Beverly) Ramey. She married Aaron Waddles who preceded her in death.

Gertrude was a member of the Lima Missionary Baptist Church. She loved to quilt and can food. She was raised in Pine Tree Holler, KY.

She is survived by her children, Elouise (Paul) Nickles, and Jerry (Linda) Waddles both of Lima, OH; grandchildren; Timothy (Donna) Nickles, Melissa (Jeff) Hughes, Tony (Tonya) Sizemore, great-grandchildren; Matt, Stacey, Sierra, Savannah, Corey, Kendra and great-great-grandchildren; Rylee, Adelyn, Carson, Nora.

She was preceded in death by her two sons, Bernie and Johnnie Waddles; many brothers & sisters and her furry companion Bandit.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Lima Missionary Baptist Church in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Lima Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Terry Brock will officiate.

Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.