LIMA — Gian Avery, age 33, passed from this life on Friday, May 17, 2019 at approximately 11:44 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on February 16, 1986 in Lima, Ohio to the union of George E. and Veronica (Key) Avery. His father preceded him in death and his mother Veronica Brown (Henry L. Jr.) survives in Midway, Georgia.

Gian was a member of Good Ground C.O.G.I.C.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory; 6 children; Nevaeh Ricks, Mynique Avery, Champrece Mallory, Zyania Scott, IzMarion Pohlman and Giana L. Avery. 4 brothers; George Avery, Jr., Perry Avery, Alton Avery, and Adam Avery. A girlfriend; Brittany Fedele. 4 friends; A1, Scotty, Possum and Twist.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother; Bernice Key.

Homegoing Services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Kenneth Keys, officiating.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

