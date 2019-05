NEW BREMEN — Gilbert Charles "Chuck" Lampy, 67, died May 2, 2019, at Elmwood Assisted Living, New Bremen.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at W.H. Dick and Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Mendon. Deacon Greg Bornhorst will officiate. Burial will be in Mendon Cemetery.

Friends may call an hour and a half prior to services at the funeral home.