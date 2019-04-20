OTTAWA — Gladys "Peg" Ball, 91, of Ottawa died 9:35 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at her residence. She was born May 29, 1927 in Columbus Grove to the late Henry and Anna (Meyer) Deck. On April 18, 1945 she married Stanley Ball, who preceded her in death on October 21, 1978.

She is survived by 9 children: Robert Ball of Ottawa, Joyce Trentman of Ottawa, Marcia Blossom of Ottawa, Joe (Darlene) Ball of The Villages, FL, Kathy Dauer of Sanford FL, Patti Thomas of Leipsic, Mary (Ron) Corson of Ottawa, Deb (Dave) Hanneman of Ottawa and Mike (Jane) Ball of Continental, a daughter-in-law: Cathy Ball of Lima; 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by 2 sons: David "Rusty" Ball and Allan Ball and 2 sons-in-law: Pete Dauer and Richard Thomas.

Peg was a homemaker and a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa.

The funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Father Rick Friebel and Deacon Joe Heeter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Columbus Grove and again on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at church. There will be a rosary service at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Road Suite #3 Ottawa, OH 45875 or 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.