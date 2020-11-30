LIMA — Ms. Gladys Cornelius Manley, age 85, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24,2020 at approximately 12:14p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

She was born in Florence, Alabama on January 1, 1935 to the union of Joe Nick and Lillie Mae (McDaniel) Thompson, Sr.; both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. Manley retired from Shawnee Manor Nursing Home in 1997 as a Home Health Aide. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age. She was a member of New Morning Star Baptist Church where she served on the Mothers Board Ministry. She enjoyed watching the Cavilers and Lakers Basketball and a true fan of LeBron James #23 –Point guard and listening to Good-morning Gospel.

During her marital union to Mr. Lindsey Manley, Sr., of Lima, Ohio, ten (10) children were born. She leaves to cherish her precious memory 4 sons; Lindsey Manley, Jr. (Jody) and Lynn Manley both of Lima. Dewayne Manley (Faye) of Pataskala, OH and Eric Manley, Sr. (Gail) of Fairfield, OH. 6 daughters; Linda Manley-McCraney, Geraldine Manley, Ronese Manley, Carolyn Tisdale (Willie, Sr.) all of Lima. Sudan "Susie" Salaam of Savannah, GA and Peggy Manley of Upper Marlboro, MD. 45 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. 2 brothers; Richard Thompson (Cynthia) and Robert Thompson (Gloria) both of Lima. 1 sister-in-law Pat Thompson of Patterson, NJ. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A special niece at heart Judy M. Kelley of Decatur, GA.

She was preceded in death by 4 brothers; Andrew Thompson, Joe Nick Thompson, Jr., Andy Thompson and James Thompson. 5 sisters; Mary Lou Kelley, Addie L. Noel, Ida K. Kirkman, Virgie Casey and Polly Stewart. A special daughter-in-law at heart Christina N. Moss.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Private Services for the family will be held on Friday, December 4, at 12:00 noon with Rev. Arnold Manley, officiating. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.