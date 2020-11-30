1/1
Gladys Cornelius Manley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Ms. Gladys Cornelius Manley, age 85, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24,2020 at approximately 12:14p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

She was born in Florence, Alabama on January 1, 1935 to the union of Joe Nick and Lillie Mae (McDaniel) Thompson, Sr.; both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. Manley retired from Shawnee Manor Nursing Home in 1997 as a Home Health Aide. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age. She was a member of New Morning Star Baptist Church where she served on the Mothers Board Ministry. She enjoyed watching the Cavilers and Lakers Basketball and a true fan of LeBron James #23 –Point guard and listening to Good-morning Gospel.

During her marital union to Mr. Lindsey Manley, Sr., of Lima, Ohio, ten (10) children were born. She leaves to cherish her precious memory 4 sons; Lindsey Manley, Jr. (Jody) and Lynn Manley both of Lima. Dewayne Manley (Faye) of Pataskala, OH and Eric Manley, Sr. (Gail) of Fairfield, OH. 6 daughters; Linda Manley-McCraney, Geraldine Manley, Ronese Manley, Carolyn Tisdale (Willie, Sr.) all of Lima. Sudan "Susie" Salaam of Savannah, GA and Peggy Manley of Upper Marlboro, MD. 45 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. 2 brothers; Richard Thompson (Cynthia) and Robert Thompson (Gloria) both of Lima. 1 sister-in-law Pat Thompson of Patterson, NJ. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A special niece at heart Judy M. Kelley of Decatur, GA.

She was preceded in death by 4 brothers; Andrew Thompson, Joe Nick Thompson, Jr., Andy Thompson and James Thompson. 5 sisters; Mary Lou Kelley, Addie L. Noel, Ida K. Kirkman, Virgie Casey and Polly Stewart. A special daughter-in-law at heart Christina N. Moss.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Private Services for the family will be held on Friday, December 4, at 12:00 noon with Rev. Arnold Manley, officiating. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery

To offer condolences, please visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com. In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful. Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC. To order flowers and to offer condolences to the MANLEY Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved