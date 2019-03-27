LIMA — Gladys "Joan" Heffner age 88, of Lima passed away Monday March 25th at St. Rita's Hospital. She was born Dec. 11, 1930 in Lima to the late Harry & Caroline Louise Allenbaugh Wighaman. She married Frank Warren Heffner June 24, 1950 who preceded her in death.

Joan had been a homemaker and a cafeteria worker for Shawnee School System. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, the heart and spirit of her family. She was a socialite, enjoying luncheons with girlfriends, shopping at garage sales, trips to the casino, porch visits with neighbors and many family gatherings. "Jo" didn't know a stranger; just new friends to chat with and get to know. She was an amazing cook, insistent on making anyone who stepped through her door a home cooked meal. In retirement she loved spending mornings with Frank in the garden, watching her grandchildren grow up and playing cards with her daughters and friends.

Survivors include daughters: Karen Stitzel, Janet (David) Kinzer, Patricia (Douglas) Cook and Deborah (Mike) Huddleston. 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; many friends, neighbors, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brother and sisters: John Wighaman, Geraldine Dobner, Dorothy Keeling, Aletta Parsons, Florence Haman, Jane Makley and Helen Ann Wighaman

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Hart Hall 1658 Breese Road from 1 to 4 p.m with a memorial video and eulogy at 2:30. Memorial contributions may be given to the and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com