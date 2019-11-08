DUBLIN — Gladys Bayes Hughes, age 86, of Dublin, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019.

A native of Paintsville, Kentucky, Gladys was a graduate of Oil Springs High School and Mayo Business College. She married Willis Franklin Hughes on September 17, 1952.

Together, they owned and operated Hughes–Maico Hearing Aid Center in Lima, Ohiom, for over 50 years.

Gladys is survived by children Brenda Hughes, Donald (Sherri) Hughes and Tamara (David) Wise, brothers Jack Bayes and Robert (Connie) Bayes, sister Louise Jung, grandchildren Jason (Maria) Morris, Melissa (Chad) Munoz, Danielle (Jackson) Briggs, Benjamin (Jenna) Hughes, Danny Wise and Matthew Wise; four great-grandchildren, Julia Munoz, Luke Munoz, Caleb Briggs, Isaac Briggs, Owen Briggs and Samuel Hughes; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents Pete and Lula Bayes, husband Willis Franklin Hughes, brothers James, Dennis and Donald Bayes, sisters Lorene McCool and Peggie Joyce Bayes.

Gladys was a member of Northwest Presbyterian Church in Dublin, Ohio. She was the Past Worthy Matron of Ada Chapter #6 Order of Eastern Star and a Past Grand Deputy of OES District 26. Gladys loved to worship the Lord, read, paint, and spend time with her family. The family gives special thanks to the staff of Brookdale Muirfield where Gladys received loving care in her final months.

The family will receive friends Monday 5-8pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREAMTORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026; where funeral service will be held 11am Tuesday with visitation one hour prior to the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 966 East. Main St., Columbus, OH 43205. www.tiddfuneralservice.com