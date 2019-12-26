SPENCERVILLE — Glen M. Place, 88, of Spencerville, died suddenly in his home Christmas Eve, Tuesday December 24, 2019.

He was born October 6, 1931 in Logan Twp., Auglaize County, a son of the lateWilliam Melvin and Hazel Irene Sunderland Place. On June 14, 1953 he married Grace Monfort, who survives, along with two children; Michael A. (Bev) Place and Cara B. (Lynn) Vandemark, both of Spencerville; two grandsons; Keaton B. (Carly Frey) Vandemark of Lima and Logan B. (Makayla) Vandemark of Van Wert; two step grandchildren; Michael D. (Ashley) Crisp of Spencerville and Sarah J. Crisp of Findlay; three step great grandchildren; Trevor, Rylee and Chase Crisp, all of Spencerville and his sister-in-law; Betty Place of Spencerville.

Glen was preceded in death by his son David G. Place, MD. and three siblings; Ira C. (Marjorie) Place, Carl G. Place and Annabelle P. (Robert) Bowsher.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

He was a 1949 graduate of the Buckland High School and worked in the billing dept. at Teledyne Ohio Steel Foundary in Lima , retiring in 1989 with 38 years service. He then worked several years at the Lear Fire Equipment in St. Marys. He was an avid hunter and an Ohio State Buckeye football and basketball fan and was a World traveler.

He was long time member of the Spencerville United Church of Christ and was a volunteer with the Lima Memorial Health System Mobile Meals program.

Glen was a 65 year member and Past Master of Acadia Lodge # 306, F & AM; long time member of Spencerville Chapter # 169, RAM, the Delphos Council # 72, R & SM and Ivanhoe Commandary # 54, Knights Templar of Van Wert and was a member of its National Championship Drill Team. He was Grand Prelate Emeritus, Grand Commandary of Ohio. A member of Knight York Cross of Honor, Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, Allied Masonic Degree Buckeye Council. He was current WP of Spencerville Chapter # 130, Order of Eastern Star and Past Grand Patron of the Grand Chapter of Ohio, OES in 2000.

He was a past Logan Twp. Clerk in Auglaize County and Amanda Twp. Trustee in Allen County and a past member of the Spencerville School Board.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Monday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor J. Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery, East of Spencerville Friends may call from 4 until 6 PM Saturday and 2 until 7 PM Sunday at the funeral home, where a public Order of Eastern Star Memorial service will be at 7 PM and the Masonic Memorial service will be 7:30 PM Sunday.

