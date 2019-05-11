LEIPSIC — Glen P. Steingass, 78, of Leipsic died at 9:39 P.M. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Bridge Hospice, Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was born March 18, 1941 in Holgate to the late Herman and Bessie (Hoffman) Steingass. On April 20, 1963, he married Janet Fralick and she survives in Leipsic.

Also surviving are three children: Cindy (Gary) Buckland of Ottawa, Eric (Sue) Steingass of Leipsic, Becky (Steve) DeYoung, New Port Richey, FL; 7 grandchildren: Zachary (Jenna) Buckland, Joshua Buckland, Nicholas Buckland, Summer Steingass, Grant Steingass, Sierra Steingass, Madison DeYoung; a great-grandson: Jaxon Buckland and one on the way; a sister: Dianna (Mike) Greer of Ottawa: a sister-in-law: Patti Steingass of Leipsic; and a brother-in-law: Ed Dimock of Napoleon. He was also preceded in death by a brother: Robert Steingass and a sister: Carolyn Dimock.

Glen retired as Supervisor/Foreman for Budd Co. in North Baltimore and had been at Libby's formerly of Leipsic and Sylvania formerly of Ottawa. He was a very active member of First Christian Church, Leipsic as an Elder, Deacon and Trustee. He was also a member of Mason Israel Putnam County Lodge 797, Eastern Star Trinity #16, Putnam County EMS Board, Putnam County United Way for 5 years, Leipsic Eagles and helped with Boy Scout Troup 224 assisting as a leader and mentor. Glen was a retired fireman, EMT and former director of the Leipsic EMS. He enjoyed boating, fishing and hunting.

Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at LOVE HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic with Pastor Tim Eding officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Ridge Cemetery, Leipsic. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be given to Boy Scout Troop 224 or to First Christian Church, Leipsic.

Condolences may be expressed at: lovefuneralhome.com